Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 45,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 134,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

ASM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.40 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$113.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.14.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

