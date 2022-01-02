AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $21.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $3.85 on Thursday. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $168.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 87.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 12.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in AVROBIO by 94.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 42.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

