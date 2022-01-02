AXS Investments LLC Invests $1.25 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $476.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

