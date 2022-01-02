AXS Investments LLC Invests $11.88 Million in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 647,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,876,000. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for about 4.5% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Goldman Sachs BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 108,788 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 605.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

