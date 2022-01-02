AXS Investments LLC Invests $511,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $289,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $118,171,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average of $157.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

