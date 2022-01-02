AXS Investments LLC Sells 31,257 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,257 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after acquiring an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA opened at $359.32 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.95. The company has a market capitalization of $353.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

