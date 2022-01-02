AXS Investments LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

