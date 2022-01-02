B-cube.ai (BCUBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,449.00

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. B-cube.ai has a market cap of $2.07 million and $39,449.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One B-cube.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00062823 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.76 or 0.07902440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00075550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.08 or 0.99946969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007686 BTC.

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 8,816,582 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

