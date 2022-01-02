Banano (BAN) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Banano has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $29.33 million and approximately $276,051.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,982 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,021,438 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

