Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 418,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.35. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $196.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.52.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 781 shares of company stock worth $56,361 over the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.