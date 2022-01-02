Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 46.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

