Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 722 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BRKL opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

