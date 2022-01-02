Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $364.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

