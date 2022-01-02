Bbva USA Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3,666.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock worth $5,215,997 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

