Bbva USA Has $162,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bbva USA reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bank OZK by 123.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.53 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

