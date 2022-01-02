Bbva USA Purchases New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,897,000 after buying an additional 196,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

