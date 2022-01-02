Bbva USA Sells 12,179 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bbva USA trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $20.77 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

