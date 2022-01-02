Bbva USA Sells 4,571 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bbva USA lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AEL opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

