Bbva USA Takes $124,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

