Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $436.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $335.37 and a 1-year high of $440.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

