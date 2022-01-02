Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.75% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32,833.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMC opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $58.61.

