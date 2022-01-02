Bellevue Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $90.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

