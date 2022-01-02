Bellevue Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,993 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 6.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $116.97 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

