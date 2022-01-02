BellRing Brands’ (BRBR) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.58.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

