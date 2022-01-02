Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,990.18 ($53.64).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($51.08) to GBX 3,600 ($48.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.19) to GBX 4,230 ($56.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($55.92) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,336 ($44.84) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,233.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,315.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,700 ($36.30) and a one year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 82.50 ($1.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.49) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($143,326.43). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($42.77), for a total value of £102,842.24 ($138,247.40).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

