Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.72% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 67,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

BHE stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $954.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

