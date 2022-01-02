Bitcashpay (BCP) Market Cap Reaches $120,676.60

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $120,676.60 and approximately $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcashpay has traded down 82.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00045643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005135 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

BCP is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

