Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $727.69 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $727.69 million and $10.24 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $41.55 or 0.00088076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00318141 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00134476 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003458 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

