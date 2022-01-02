BitSend (BSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 62% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BitSend has a market cap of $74,224.68 and $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitSend has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00300282 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012509 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003567 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,018,353 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.