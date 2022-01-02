Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.45

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.45 and traded as high as $17.34. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 29,615 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
