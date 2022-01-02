Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.45

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.45 and traded as high as $17.34. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 29,615 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

