Blank Wallet Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and $598,960.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

