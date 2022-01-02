Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

