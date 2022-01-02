BOOM (BOOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.83 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $89,636.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005303 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,127,833 coins and its circulating supply is 778,097,100 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

