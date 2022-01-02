BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 667.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,869,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

