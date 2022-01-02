Boston Partners Acquires 449,491 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $514,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 40,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 442,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Micron Technology stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

