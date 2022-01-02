Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,796,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,786,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.95% of Global Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.18.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.