Boston Partners Purchases 333,359 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,359 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 4.01% of CenterPoint Energy worth $585,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 891,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 464.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $27.91 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.