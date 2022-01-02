Boston Partners Purchases 77,024 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for about 0.8% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $658,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Qorvo by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 66,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

