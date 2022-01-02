Boston Partners Sells 209,256 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 209,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 7.15% of Science Applications International worth $352,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after buying an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after buying an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after buying an additional 483,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,739,000 after buying an additional 52,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.