Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

