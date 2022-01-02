BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 3.4% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.04. 16,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,308,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Specifically, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

