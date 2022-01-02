Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 17,270 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNGO stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

