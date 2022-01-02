Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 1,770 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $129.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.74.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

