Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 135.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $665.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $585.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.