Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce sales of $57.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.70 million and the highest is $57.90 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $238.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $225.17 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $229.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.44. 81,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,752. The stock has a market cap of $859.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

