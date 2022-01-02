Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) PT at $120.67

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Separately, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of CBOE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.40. The company had a trading volume of 198,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,531. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average is $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

