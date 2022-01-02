Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) PT at $69.89

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 961,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,714. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

