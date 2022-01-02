Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $19.87

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Embraer by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,375,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 282,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 1.08. Embraer has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

