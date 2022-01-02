Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Target Price at $16.70

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEGXF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,147. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

