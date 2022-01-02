Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT at $211.42

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

